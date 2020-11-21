Edward E. Capitani
Born: June 28, 1923
Died: November 17, 2020
GRANVILLE – Edward E. Capitani, 97, of Granville passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the pandemic the family will have a private graveside service with military honors. Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Eddie was born on June 28, 1923 in Granville to Ettore and Ersilia (Malavolti) Capitani.
He married Luella (Glass) Capitani in 1974.
He graduated from Hopkins High School and he also graduated from LPO Jr. College. Eddie served in the United States Army during World War II.
He and his brother owned and operated Capitani Bros. Hardware Store in Granville for 20 years. After that, Eddie worked for 30 years for plumbing contractors with Local 597.
Eddie was a member of the United Church of Christ, the Masonic Lodge #1093, American Legion Post #180 and the Plumbers Local #597.
For many years he and his other American Legion friends drove their gas powered horse and buggy called "The Mule" in numerous parades.
Survivors include two sons, Norman (Cindy) Capitani of San Antonio, TX and Frank (Kathy) Hiden of Spanaway, WA; one daughter, Kathy (Mike) Miroux of Spring Valley; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Luella Capitani; brother, Brunis Capitani; sisters, Jean Smith, Enis Barbaris and Nora Ingersoll.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Granville United Church of Christ or The American Legion.
