1/1
Edward E. Capitani
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward E. Capitani

Born: June 28, 1923

Died: November 17, 2020

GRANVILLE – Edward E. Capitani, 97, of Granville passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the pandemic the family will have a private graveside service with military honors. Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Eddie was born on June 28, 1923 in Granville to Ettore and Ersilia (Malavolti) Capitani.

He married Luella (Glass) Capitani in 1974.

He graduated from Hopkins High School and he also graduated from LPO Jr. College. Eddie served in the United States Army during World War II.

He and his brother owned and operated Capitani Bros. Hardware Store in Granville for 20 years. After that, Eddie worked for 30 years for plumbing contractors with Local 597.

Eddie was a member of the United Church of Christ, the Masonic Lodge #1093, American Legion Post #180 and the Plumbers Local #597.

For many years he and his other American Legion friends drove their gas powered horse and buggy called "The Mule" in numerous parades.

Survivors include two sons, Norman (Cindy) Capitani of San Antonio, TX and Frank (Kathy) Hiden of Spanaway, WA; one daughter, Kathy (Mike) Miroux of Spring Valley; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Luella Capitani; brother, Brunis Capitani; sisters, Jean Smith, Enis Barbaris and Nora Ingersoll.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Granville United Church of Christ or The American Legion.

Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Putnam County Record on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel
208 S Mccoy
Granville, IL 61326
(815) 339-2231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved