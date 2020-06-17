Edward J. French



Born: May 26, 1959; Chicago



Died: June 5, 2020; Magnolia



MAGNOLIA – Edward J. French, 61, of rural Magnolia passed away June 5th, 2020 in his home.



Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Helmer-Shields Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Edward was born May 26, 1959 in Chicago to Edward and Caroline (Brandstetter) French. He married Pam Crew on September 26, 2015 in Magnolia. Edward loved music, writing songs, playing his guitar, raising and caring for his horses, listening and singing Elvis Presley songs. He was also a talented handyman.



Edward is survived by his wife, Pam; his mother, Caroline French of Varna; two daughters, Christina (Corey) Bonk and Samantha French; two stepdaughters Jessica (Chad) Coleman, Brittany (Brett) Crite; one son, Nicholas (Molly) French; 11 grandchildren with another expected soon; one brother, Paul French of Bolingbrook; and one sister, Carol Mason of Bollingbrook.



Edward was preceded in death by his father, Edward in 2013 and one stepson, Chad Griffin in2009.



Memorials may be directed to the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store