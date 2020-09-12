Ernest R. 'Butch' BoettcherBorn: June 8, 1945; WaukeganDied: September 8, 2020; PutnamPUTNAM – The family is saddened to announce the passing of Ernest Ray Boettcher, "Butch," at the age of 75 years old. Butch passed away September 8th, 2020, surrounded by loving family at home.Butch was born to Anna and Ernest Boettcher on June 8th, 1945 in Waukegan, IL. Butch grew up in Wooster Lake, IL. At age 18, Butch enlisted in the United States Army, where he later served 4 years overseas. After the military, he became a Local 150 Operating Engineer.In 196,8 he married Margaret Schmieglitz and they lived in Johnsburg, IL. They had two daughters, Rebecca (Richard) Dschida of Johnsburg, and Michelle (Fredrick) Stierle of Wonder Lake. In 1993, He married Tina Altieri, in Johnsburg, IL. They had a son, Brandon (Brooke) Boettcher of Dixon.Butch retired after 40 years of employment with the local 150 Union of Operating Engineers, and became a lifetime member in 2018. In June of 2005, Butch and his wife Tina relocated to Lake Thunderbird, in Putnam, Illinois. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends, taking care of his yard and watching the birds.Butch is survived by his wife, Tina; daughters, Rebecca and Michelle; son, Brandon; sister, Jean Eveland; grandchildren, Hannah, Cody, Cali, and Bowen; and his dear friends, Rich Michael, Pat and Rick Stratford.Preceding him in death are his mother, Anna and his father, Ernest; and Carol Alteri, Miriam, Art and Lenny Scmieglitz, Steve Glaves, Tony and Paula Cerny.In memorandum, please enjoy a cigar and spending time outdoors.Per his wishes, there will be no services.Arrangements were completed by the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut.