1/1
Ernest R. "Butch" Boettcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest R. 'Butch' Boettcher

Born: June 8, 1945; Waukegan

Died: September 8, 2020; Putnam

PUTNAM – The family is saddened to announce the passing of Ernest Ray Boettcher, "Butch," at the age of 75 years old. Butch passed away September 8th, 2020, surrounded by loving family at home.

Butch was born to Anna and Ernest Boettcher on June 8th, 1945 in Waukegan, IL. Butch grew up in Wooster Lake, IL. At age 18, Butch enlisted in the United States Army, where he later served 4 years overseas. After the military, he became a Local 150 Operating Engineer.

In 196,8 he married Margaret Schmieglitz and they lived in Johnsburg, IL. They had two daughters, Rebecca (Richard) Dschida of Johnsburg, and Michelle (Fredrick) Stierle of Wonder Lake. In 1993, He married Tina Altieri, in Johnsburg, IL. They had a son, Brandon (Brooke) Boettcher of Dixon.

Butch retired after 40 years of employment with the local 150 Union of Operating Engineers, and became a lifetime member in 2018. In June of 2005, Butch and his wife Tina relocated to Lake Thunderbird, in Putnam, Illinois. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends, taking care of his yard and watching the birds.

Butch is survived by his wife, Tina; daughters, Rebecca and Michelle; son, Brandon; sister, Jean Eveland; grandchildren, Hannah, Cody, Cali, and Bowen; and his dear friends, Rich Michael, Pat and Rick Stratford.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Anna and his father, Ernest; and Carol Alteri, Miriam, Art and Lenny Scmieglitz, Steve Glaves, Tony and Paula Cerny.

In memorandum, please enjoy a cigar and spending time outdoors.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements were completed by the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Putnam County Record on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved