Frieda R. Patarozzi
Born: September 7, 1917; Toluca
Died: August 27, 2020; Spring Valley
GRANVILLE – Frieda Rose (Rinaldi) Patarozzi, 102, died peacefully on Thursday, August 27th, 2020, at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, IL.
A Mass and Christian burial will be held at 12 noon on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granville. Fr. Patrick DeMeulemeester will officiate. A visitation at the church will precede the Mass starting at 10 a.m. The burial will be at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Granville. The Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed.
Frieda was born September 7th, 1917 in Toluca, IL to Isacco and Adele (Tasi) Rinaldi. Frieda married Sisto Patarozzi on November 24, 1938. She and Sisto lived in Mark, IL where they raised their two daughters, Palma and Valerie.
Frieda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; their daughter Valerie Hrovat (Ron) of McNabb, and two siblings, sister, Jennie Kovacevich of Flanagan, IL, and Dante Rinaldi of Washington, IL.
She is survived by her daughter, Palma Lyons (Kevin) of Byron, IL; and brother, Mario Rinaldi of Cupertino, CA.
Frieda also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Brian Lyons, Vicki (Lyons) Petersen, Chris Lyons, Dan Lyons, Eric Hrovat, Stephanie (Lyons) Bodine, Sean Lyons, and Aaron Hrovat; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
A well-known fixture in downtown Granville, Frieda worked 32 years at the Granville Hardware Store before retiring in 1986. During the '40s and '50s, you could find Frieda and her husband working most weekends in DePue at the Silver Dome tavern helping out Olga and Louise (her sisters-in-law).
She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Granville and loved taking care of her family. She was known for her tough love, sharp wit, and wonderful cooking. She made the best chicken stew, "gnochs" and succarines. You always knew there would be cookies in the cookie jar or candies in the dish when you stopped for a visit.
Frieda was beloved by her family and will be sorely missed by all. This is especially true of Danny and Eric, who promise to be on their best behavior, because even as adult men, they are still afraid she might show up with the stick!
Thank you to all of the staff at Liberty Village in Peru and St Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley for the great care that Frieda received over these past few years and days. Your compassion and attention did not go unnoticed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Granville Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or to the donors choice.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
