Gary Harrison

Gary Eldon Harrison
Born: March 13, 1937; Peoria, IL
Gary Eldon Harrison, 83, of Peru, IL passed away at his residence with his loving family at his side.
Gary was born March 13, 1937 in Peoria, IL. The son of Alger and Vera (Koch) Harrison. He graduated from Metamora High school and went to Northeastern College in Sterling, Colorado on a football scholarship. While in sterling, he met LaDonna Mae Miles whom he married April 14, 1956 in Nebraska.
Gary returned to Illinois and became a barber in Peoria. Later he and LaDonna moved to McNabb where they continued growing their family. He worked at B.F. Goodrich in Henry, IL then became road commissioner for Putnam County Highway Department until he retired. Later in life, Gary and LaDonna enjoyed being snowbirds traveling to Jamaica Bay, in Fort Myers, Florida. While in Florida, one of Gary's favorite hobbies was taking part in their community plays. They also had their home in Peru, IL where they could be close to family and friends.
Gary is survived by his sister Juanita (Harrison) Gerlach of Washington, IL; his sons, Gary Jr. of New Mexico, Bruce (Patricia) Harrison of McNabb, IL, Bryan (Tammy) Harrison of Cape Coral FL, Brad (Diane) Harrison of Peru, IL, and his daughter, Annette (David) Mennie of Granville, IL. He also had 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife LaDonna, and his granddaughter Jessica Harrison.
According to Gary's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. He will be laid to rest with his loving wife LaDonna.
Services will be private for the family officiated by Rev. Karen Karczewski.
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
The family would like to thank caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care who always showed love and support to Gary up to the end.
Online condolences may be made to Gary's family at www.dcfunerals.com.
Born: March 13, 1937; Peoria, IL
Gary Eldon Harrison, 83, of Peru, IL passed away at his residence with his loving family at his side.
Gary was born March 13, 1937 in Peoria, IL. The son of Alger and Vera (Koch) Harrison. He graduated from Metamora High school and went to Northeastern College in Sterling, Colorado on a football scholarship. While in sterling, he met LaDonna Mae Miles whom he married April 14, 1956 in Nebraska.
Gary returned to Illinois and became a barber in Peoria. Later he and LaDonna moved to McNabb where they continued growing their family. He worked at B.F. Goodrich in Henry, IL then became road commissioner for Putnam County Highway Department until he retired. Later in life, Gary and LaDonna enjoyed being snowbirds traveling to Jamaica Bay, in Fort Myers, Florida. While in Florida, one of Gary's favorite hobbies was taking part in their community plays. They also had their home in Peru, IL where they could be close to family and friends.
Gary is survived by his sister Juanita (Harrison) Gerlach of Washington, IL; his sons, Gary Jr. of New Mexico, Bruce (Patricia) Harrison of McNabb, IL, Bryan (Tammy) Harrison of Cape Coral FL, Brad (Diane) Harrison of Peru, IL, and his daughter, Annette (David) Mennie of Granville, IL. He also had 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife LaDonna, and his granddaughter Jessica Harrison.
According to Gary's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. He will be laid to rest with his loving wife LaDonna.
Services will be private for the family officiated by Rev. Karen Karczewski.
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
The family would like to thank caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care who always showed love and support to Gary up to the end.
Online condolences may be made to Gary's family at www.dcfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Putnam County Record on Jul. 1, 2020.