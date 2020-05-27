Helen L. Bower
Born: March 27, 1947
Died: May 19, 2020
GRANVILLE – Helen L. Bower, 73 , of Granville passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
A private service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel in Granville will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Helen was born on March 27, 1947 in Abingdon, Virginia to Roy and Leona (Childress) Gill.
She was an engineer at the Aurora Cord and Cable Company for 27 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Melody Stuebinger of Montgomery, IL and Angela Tyszka of Granville; two brothers, Ralph Leslie Gill of North Carolina and Layton Junior Gill of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Jacob E. Cronsell, Thomas H. Giese, Robin M. Hughes, Rebecca L. Giese; three great-grandchildren, Lincoln James Mavis, Sophia Jacqueline Cronsell, and Asher Cronsell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beautiful daugther Michelle "Shelly"; two brothers, Billy Dean Gill and Sunshine Gill; and one sister, Bessie Irene Gill.
Contributions may be directed to her family.
Online condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com
Born: March 27, 1947
Died: May 19, 2020
GRANVILLE – Helen L. Bower, 73 , of Granville passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
A private service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel in Granville will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Helen was born on March 27, 1947 in Abingdon, Virginia to Roy and Leona (Childress) Gill.
She was an engineer at the Aurora Cord and Cable Company for 27 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Melody Stuebinger of Montgomery, IL and Angela Tyszka of Granville; two brothers, Ralph Leslie Gill of North Carolina and Layton Junior Gill of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Jacob E. Cronsell, Thomas H. Giese, Robin M. Hughes, Rebecca L. Giese; three great-grandchildren, Lincoln James Mavis, Sophia Jacqueline Cronsell, and Asher Cronsell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beautiful daugther Michelle "Shelly"; two brothers, Billy Dean Gill and Sunshine Gill; and one sister, Bessie Irene Gill.
Contributions may be directed to her family.
Online condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Putnam County Record on May 27, 2020.