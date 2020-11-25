Irma G. Besola
Born: August 25, 1930; Ahmeek, Michigan
Died: November 15, 2020; Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – Irma G. Besola, 90, of Spring Valley, formerly of Granville and McNabb, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Spring Valley. Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Irma was born on August 25, 1930 in Ahmeek, Michigan to Charles and Sigred Jurmu. She married Melvin Besola on September 1, 1956. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Jurmu; and two sisters, Elaine Carpenter and Nancy Johnson.
She was a homemaker and also held several clerical positions. Irma was a member of the Granville and McNabb Lutheran Churches. She also belonged to the women's church groups.
Irma loved having Sunday dinners with her family and she enjoyed her time on Bass Lake in Gwinn, Michigan at the family cabin.
She had a heart full of love and will be sorely missed.
Survivors include one son, Scott (Rachel) Besola of Spring Valley; one daughter, Kathie Lahde of Appleton, Wisconsin; one sister, Ruth Uitto of South Carolina; four grandchildren, Ashley Lahde, Samantha Lahde, Riley Besola and Danielle Heess; and several great-grandchildren.
