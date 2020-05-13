James M. Burden
Born: January 12, 1967; Princeton
Died: May 3, 2020; Granville
GRANVILLE – James Michael Burden, 53 of Granville, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Granville.
There will be no service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Dysart – Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
James was born on January 12, 1967 in Princeton to Arthur and Shirley (Steele) Burden. He married Rhonda Teel.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda of Granville; one son, James Burden Jr. of Peru; three daughters, Aubrey Bruden of Ladd, Allie Burden of Granville and Morgan Katz of Colorado; two stepdaughters, Rhiley Wallace of Granville and Rhikki Wallace of Florida; four brothers, Kelly Burden, Leonard Burden, Harold Burden and Kevin Burden; and five sisters, Kristie Smith, Ann Altizer, Linda Burden, Cindy Bornsheuer and Gloria Deffenbaugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three stepchildren, Rhandi, Rhianin and Rhonni Wallace.
Contributions may be made to his family.
Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com
Published in Putnam County Record on May 13, 2020.