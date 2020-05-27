John A. Miller
John A. Miller

Born: November 17, 1947; Spring Valley

Died: May 15, 2020; Peoria

MAGNOLIA – John A. Miller, 72, of Magnolia, passed away at 5:20 p.m. on Friday May 15, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Cremation has been accorded and a private service will be held at a later date with burial of cremated remains at Magnolia Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family. Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.

John A. Miller was born in Spring Valley, Illinois on November 17, 1947, a son to Harry A. and Esther Marie Johnson Miller.

John worked most of his life for the Tonica nursery. He really enjoyed working with trees and plants. He was a member of Community United Methodist Church in La Moille, with a special thanks to Pastor David Jungnickel.

Surviving are his children, Jessica Miller (Linda Swartz) of Magnolia, Michael Miller of Minnesota, Johnny Miller of Illinois and James Miller of Iowa; grandsons, Josh and Brian Miller of Minnesota; brother, Robert E. Miller of Magnolia; sister-in-law, Doris Carlson of Magnolia; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Esther; one sister, Becky Shan; two brothers, Bill Miller and Marion Miller; and sister-in-law, Myrtle Miller.


Published in Putnam County Record on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
(309) 364-3311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

