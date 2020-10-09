John R. 'Jack' Biagini



Born: July 10, 1940; Highland Park



Died: October 5, 2020; Peoria



GRANVILLE – John R. "Jack" Biagini, 80, of Granville, IL passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, IL.



Services will be private. The Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville, IL is assistingthe family with arrangements.



Mr. Biagini was born July 10, 1940 in Highland Park, IL to John and Zelinda (Bernardi) Biagini. He married Beverly Verda September 14, 1963 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granville, IL.



Mr. Biagini was retired from the United States Postal Service as a rural carrier, and was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granville, Il.



Mr Biagini is survived by his wife, Beverly; one daughter, Lisa Roti of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.; two sons, Paul (Pam) Biagini of Hennepin, IL, and Doug (Sandi) Biagini of Washington, IL; grandchildren, Alyssa Walker, Ashlea Roti, Nick Gorski, Eric Gorski, Austin Biagini, Shauni Biagini, Michael Roti, Jackson Biagini, and Mya Biagini; one great-grand daughter, Brooklyn Gorski; one sister Linda Binder of Cape Coral, FL; and one brother, Don (Karen) Biagini of Oglesby.



Mr. Biagini was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorials may be directed to the family.





