1/1
Joseph Borostowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Benedict Borostowski

Born: February 26, 1948; LaSalle

Died: September 23, 2020; Rockford

Granville – Joseph Benedict Borostowski, 72, of Granville, passed away with his family by his side on September 23, 2020, in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 7:00 PM Saturday in the Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle, with full military services conducted at 2:00 PM by the La Salle/OglesbyVeterans Memorial Group.

Joe was born in La Salle on February 26, 1948, to Benedict and Dorothy (Buczkowski)Borostowski. He married Dollie Gisler on November 29, 1969 in St. Hyacinth's Church in La Salle. He served with the United States Air Force during Vietnam from 1968 until 1971. Joe graduated from St. Hyacinth's School and then St. Bede Junior College. He worked as a supervisor at Sauer Sundstrand. He enjoyed fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, and his grandchildren.

Joe is survived by his wife, Dollie of Granville; three children, Michael Borostowski of Granville, Ramona Borostowski of Granville, and Laura (Steve) Ely of Dixon; seven grandchildren, Andrew Borostowski, Alex, Abbi and Diana Ely, Ariana, Brook Ann and Adam Borostowski; four sisters, Chris Pohar of La Salle, Rose Riva of Oglesby, Jeanette (Russell) Hicks of Florida, and Mary (Bruce) Brankleof Indiana; one brother, Robert (Trudy) Borostowski of Peru.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Diane Hohman and Susan Borostowski; granddaughter, Brooke Ann; and his three dogs, Mike Dog, Smokey, and Bailey.

Pallbearers will be Andrew and Adam Borostowski, and Alex, Abbi, Diana Ely.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate of Peoria in honor of AdamBorostowski.

Casual wear would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Putnam County Record on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hurst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved