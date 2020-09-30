Joseph Borostowski

Joseph Benedict Borostowski
Born: February 26, 1948; LaSalle
Died: September 23, 2020; Rockford
Granville – Joseph Benedict Borostowski, 72, of Granville, passed away with his family by his side on September 23, 2020, in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 7:00 PM Saturday in the Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle, with full military services conducted at 2:00 PM by the La Salle/OglesbyVeterans Memorial Group.
Joe was born in La Salle on February 26, 1948, to Benedict and Dorothy (Buczkowski)Borostowski. He married Dollie Gisler on November 29, 1969 in St. Hyacinth's Church in La Salle. He served with the United States Air Force during Vietnam from 1968 until 1971. Joe graduated from St. Hyacinth's School and then St. Bede Junior College. He worked as a supervisor at Sauer Sundstrand. He enjoyed fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, and his grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his wife, Dollie of Granville; three children, Michael Borostowski of Granville, Ramona Borostowski of Granville, and Laura (Steve) Ely of Dixon; seven grandchildren, Andrew Borostowski, Alex, Abbi and Diana Ely, Ariana, Brook Ann and Adam Borostowski; four sisters, Chris Pohar of La Salle, Rose Riva of Oglesby, Jeanette (Russell) Hicks of Florida, and Mary (Bruce) Brankleof Indiana; one brother, Robert (Trudy) Borostowski of Peru.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Diane Hohman and Susan Borostowski; granddaughter, Brooke Ann; and his three dogs, Mike Dog, Smokey, and Bailey.
Pallbearers will be Andrew and Adam Borostowski, and Alex, Abbi, Diana Ely.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate of Peoria in honor of AdamBorostowski.
Casual wear would be appreciated.
