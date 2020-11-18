Joseph F. massino
Born: March 19, 1937
Died: November 13, 2020
HENNEPIN – Joseph F. Massino, 83, of Hennepin, passed away Friday, Nov. 13.
Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Hennepin. Burial was at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Hennepin.
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Joe was born on March 19, 1937, in Streator, to Frank and Sandrina (Carrara) Massino. He married Johanna DiGiacinto on July 30, 1960, in Streator.
He received his bachelor's degree in education from Western Illinois University, and he received his master's degree from Northern Illinois University.
Mr. Massino was an administrator at Putnam County High School. He worked his entire 36-year career in the Putnam County School System.
He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hennepin.
Mr. Massino served as the district chairman for the Illinois High School Coaches Association and was inducted into the IHSA Coaches Hall of Fame in 1980. He was also inducted into the Putnam County High School Hall of Fame in 2012. Mr. Massino's baseball coaching record included six district championships, three regional championships, one sectional championship and one trip to the State Finals in 1972 in a single class system. He also won five Tri-County Conference titles and three Illinois Valley championships. Mr. Massino coached Connie Mack baseball in the summer, and his teams appeared in the state tournament eight out of ten years, winning the title in 1973. His Putnam County baseball record was 191 wins and 42 losses, not including the Connie Mack summer league. The final game he coached was the first Illinois High School Coaches Association All-Star Game. Mr. Massino spoke at numerous baseball conventions and clinics in Illinois. The baseball field in Hennepin was dedicated to him and named "Massino Field." He was responsible for starting baseball and basketball programs and the consolidation of Putnam County Sports. He held the Tri-County Tournament basketball single game scoring record for multiple decades with 39 points in one game.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin in northern Wisconsin. He loved watching his grandchildren participate in sports.
Survivors include his wife, Johanna Massino, of Hennepin; two sons, Greg (Pam) Massino of South Beloit and Randy (Cindy) Massino of Birchwood, Wis.; two brothers, Larry Massino of Villa Park and Frank Massino of Las Vegas, Nev.; four grandchildren, Mallory (Jeff) Lewis, Julia Massino, Melissa Massino and Mitchell Massino.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Anthony, Chester and Gary Massino; three sisters, Rita Biagini, Sylvia Faw and Angie Healy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Putnam County Educational Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com
.