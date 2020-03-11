|
Joseph R. Panier Jr.
Born: Sept. 30, 1923; Mark, IL
Died: Feb. 22, 2020
PEORIA, Ariz. â€" Joe was born in Mark IL on September 30, 1923 to Joseph & Rose (Monier) Panier, Sr.
He grew up in Mark and graduated from Hopkins Township High School in 1941. He played on the High School Basketball Team. In 1943 he enlisted in the Army to serve in World War II, and before leaving he married his high school sweetheart, Jean Harker on December 20, 1943. His armed forces service took him to England, France and Germany. When he returned from the service in 1945, he worked as a carpenter in the local area for 28 years. In 1974, he was elected Putnam County Clerk, where he served for 13 years prior to retiring,
He was a member of the First Lutheran Church for over 65 years, serving as choir director & Sunday school teacher, and member of the church board for over 40 years.
He loved sports of all kinds, but especially loved softball and played on a local league for many years.
His love of music included being in the Ottawa, Peru and Princeton barbershop groups for 25 years. He participated with the Putnam County Educational Foundation for 10 years, which put on musicals every year to benefit the local high school. He also directed the Putnam County Chorus.
He volunteered his time in the Granville School Board, the Boy Scout Program and was a coach for the Granville Little League. He was also President of the Hopkins Alumni Association for 20 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 180. With his carpentry experience, he helped build a home for Habitat for Humanity in Granville and spent a week in Louisiana with a group of volunteers from Granville, re-building homes after Hurricane Katrina.
In 2012 Joe was in a Southwest Airlines TV commercial highlighting Southwest's support of the Honor Flights for military veterans to Washington, D.C.
In 2017 Joe & Jean moved from Granville to Sun City West, AZ to be near their family.
He is survived by his wife, Jean of 76 years; his daughters, Jan (Ted) Querciagrossa and Joyce Zellmer, all of Peoria, AZ; his son, James (Jennifer) Panier of Plainfield, IL; four grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, one brother and his son-in-law, Ron Zellmer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to The Putnam County Community Center, 128 First Street, P.O. Box 208, Standard, IL 61363