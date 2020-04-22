Putnam County Record Obituaries
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel
208 S Mccoy
Granville, IL 61326
(815) 339-2231
Karen A. Holmstrom

Karen A. Holmstrom Obituary
Karen A. Holmstrom

Born: October 28, 1940

Died: April 14, 2020

MAGNOLIA – Karen A. (Billups) Holmstrom, 79, from Magnolia, IL died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Bayfront Port Charlotte Hospital in Florida.

Karen was born on October 28, 1940, at St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley, IL, to Lloyd and Eva Billups. She was the oldest of two children.

Karen attended and graduated from the Magnolia/Swaney Schools in Magnolia, IL and McNabb, IL. She married Duane "Humpy" Holmstrom in 1962 and later divorced, having four children. She was a member of the Mt. Palatine Church, the Magnolia Fire Department, and the Marshall/Putnam Farm Bureau. Karen worked for Owens Glass Factory and Caterpillar. She owned and operated the Silver Dollar Saloon in Magnolia, and she was a truck driver of various companies until her retirement.

Karen will be deeply missed by her three sons, Brett Holmstrom of Magnolia, Michael Holmstrom of Magnolia, and Patrick (Karla) Holmstrom of Magnolia; daughter Peggy Smith of Magnolia; one nephew, Thomas Billups and one niece, Mindy Billups; 19 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her father Lloyd in 1963; stepfather Clarence (Pete) Dose in 1998; mother Eva in 2015; brother Thomas Billups in 1999; grandparents, John and Kathrine Thenikl and William and Della Billups; granddaughter, (little angel) Zoey Dorn in 2018 and one nephew, Scott Billups in 1987.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time with Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Magnolia Fire Department or the Magnolia Township Preservation Association.

Online condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com
