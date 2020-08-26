Kathleen 'Kathy' D. Spratt
Born: January 20, 1946
Died: August 23, 2020
HENNEPIN – Kathleen "Kathy" D. Spratt, 74, of Hennepin, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Kathy was born in Iowa on January 20, 1946, and was lovingly picked to spend her life as the daughter of Edward and Faye (Galli) Gleason. After graduating Hennepin High School, she chose Ron Spratt to be her husband on January 30, 1965 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Kathy and Ron then spent the next 55 years building their life together.
In addition to building her family, Kathy worked for 38 years as a teller at the Putnam County Bank (North Central Bank), as well as working at J & L Steel and Ray's Place during high school.
Never content to be on the sidelines, Kathy was very active in her community. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, was on the Hennepin Village Board for over 15 years, and the Hennepin Fourth of July committee for 20 years. She was awarded the Larry Wilt Citizen of the Year Award in 1995.
She was also known as a second mother to many of the "kids" in the neighborhood.
Kathy was also immensely proud of her family and one of her favorite activities was being the "cruise director" of the annual family trip to Minnesota with her husband, her boys and grandchildren. She also loved to find shells and sand dollars on her winter trip with Ron to Bonita Springs and evening sunsets were her favorite time of the day.
Surviving is her husband, Ron; their children, Ron Jr. (Teri) Spratt of Chanhassen, MN, and their children Hayley, Kaitlyn, and Austin; and Rob (Jennifer) Spratt of Hennepin and their children, Maggie and Dylan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 noon on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Hennepin. Fr. Patrick DeMeulemeester will officiate, with visitation preceding the Mass starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Hennepin. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. The Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
