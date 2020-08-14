Lorraine Christi
Born: September 13, 1931; Standard
Died: August 5, 2020; Lacon
LACON – Lorraine Christini, 88, of Lacon, formerly of Granville, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Nursing Home, Lacon.
Due to the global pandemic, a service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Lorraine was born on September 13, 1931 in Standard to Anthony and Frances (Oliveri) Scroll. She married Herman Christini on August 13, 1955 in Granville.
She worked at Westclox in Peru for awhile and was a homemaker.
Lorraine was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granville.
Survivors include one son, Jeff Christini of Scottsdale, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Herman in 2011.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Daughters of St. Francis of Assisi at 507 N. Prairie St., Lacon IL 61540
