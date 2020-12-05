1/1
Nadine Reasons
1928 - 2020
Nadine L. REasons

Born: July 24, 1928; Independence, MO

Died: November 28, 2020; Granville, IL

Granville, IL – Granville resident, Nadine L. Reasons, 92, passed away at IVCH on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Considering the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Dysart - Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mrs. Reasons was born on July 24, 1928, in Independence, Missouri, the daughter of Roy and Flossy (Phelps) Baker. She was raise in Centralia, IL and graduated from Centralia High School. Nadine married Dillard Reasons.

She worked for many years at the Putnam County Achievement Center in Standard. Nadine was awarded the Prime Time Award as Illinois outstanding worker in year 2000.

She was a member of the "Eastern Star".

Mrs. Reasons is survived by her son, Randy and his wife, Trish, her son, Terry, and his wife, Bonnie; five grandchildren, Falon Veselsky, Travis Reasons, Haley Reasons, Justin Reasons, and Alex Reasons; three great-grandchildren, Finneas Veselsky, Tinlee Sistek and Sienna Reasons; one sister, Darlene Smithhart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister, Marianne Long.

Contributions may be made to donor?s choice.

Online condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com


Published in Putnam County Record on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel
208 S Mccoy
Granville, IL 61326
(815) 339-2231
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
I love and miss you so much gma :/!
Haley
