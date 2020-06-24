Norma Ann Strube Rue
Born: October 4, 1939
Died: June 12, 2020
GRANVILLE - Norma Ann (Strube) Rue died at her home on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was 80 years old.
Born in the family farm house in rural Mason County, IL on October 4, 1939 to Glenn and Lela (Osing) Strube, Norma was the middle child of 5 siblings.
She graduated from Easton Community High School in 1957 and studied Home Economics at the University of Illinois, later receiving her master's degree.
Norma arrived in Granville, IL in 1961 to teach Home Ec., Family Living, Life Skills, and Consumer Education at Hopkins High School and later Putnam County High School. She served her community as an educator for 34 years, preparing young people with the skills they would need to become successful adults. As Future Homemakers of America sponsor, she gave of her time and experience planning dances and fundraisers. She founded HAPPY, a school organization that combated youth peer pressure and substance abuse. Putnam County students would remember Mrs. Rue devoting many late hours helping sew costumes for school plays and editing videos for school groups.
Norma married Raymond Rue at an evening candlelit ceremony on December 26, 1972. Together, they enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, fishing, camping and boating. More recently, they could be found spinning around the dance floor at the Paramount Club whenever a swing band or jazz combo was in town.
As the family's historian, Norma enjoyed videotaping weddings, taking photographs and bending the ear of anyone who would listen about her German ancestors and the stories of their lives. An amateur genealogist, Norma recorded her family's history in a bound book of photographs and memories that she shared with relatives and local historical societies.
In 2001, Norma joined Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peru, IL. She served faithfully as board member, secretary/treasurer, and editor of the bulletin. While at Redeemer, Norma started a MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) program to help support young mothers in the community.
Norma is survived by her husband, Raymond J. Rue of Granville, IL; son, Matthew (Nichole) Rue of Longmont, CO; beloved granddaughter, Nora Rue; sister, Mary Lee Florschuetz of Georgetown, Texas; brother, Robert (Patricia) Strube of Morton, IL; and brother, Daniel Strube, of Bath, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Elaine (Walter) Hess of Pinehurst, NC.
A graveside service was Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Granville Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Richard Hillenbrand officiating. Burial was at Granville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Putnam County Community Center.
Online condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com.
Published in Putnam County Record on Jun. 24, 2020.