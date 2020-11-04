Roger C. 'Biff' Perdew
Born: March 29, 1952; Spring Valley
Died: October 25, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Roger C. "Biff" Perdew, 68, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home in Princeton, IL, surrounded by loved ones.
Roger was born on March 29, 1952 in Spring Valley, IL, to the late Edgar and Virginia (Law) Perdew. Roger graduated from Putnam County High School in 1970. He spent most of his life working as a mechanic at the steel mill in Hennepin, IL, until it was closed down. He also worked at Greenfield Retirement Home in Princeton until August of 2019.
He was one of the founding members of the "I Know I Ain't Right" club. He belonged to the Steel Mill Workers Local Union #7367 and attended New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Princeton.
He liked researching his family ancestry and sharing his findings as he spent time with family and friends. Roger enjoyed archery, woodworking, astronomy, reading, collecting a wide variety of diverse treasures, and watching all things Star Trek ... "Live Long and Prosper."
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Connie Espel of Princeton, IL; his five children, Roger (Edi) Perdew of Henry, IL, Ron Perdew of East Moline, IL, Rob (Kim) Perdew of Edelstein, IL, David Perdew of Marsailles, IL, and Kara (Aaron Lippold) Perdew of Princeton, IL; two stepchildren, Bob Espel of Princeton, IL and Brian Espel of Chicago, IL; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Cliff Perdew of Sand Springs, OK; and one sister, Sharon Perdew of Henry, IL.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Virginia Perdew, and one daughter, Roseanne Nicole Perdew.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Illinois Cancer Center, New Hope Church of the Nazarene, or Charles Perdew Museum.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
Services for Roger will follow the visitation at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Laura Root-Tanner.
Roger was an advocate of casual dress. Please feel free to wear denim.
