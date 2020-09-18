Roy E. Waldschmidt
Born: November 29, 1933
Died: September 14, 2020
GRANVILLE – Roy E. Waldschmidt, 86 of Granville passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Green Valley, IL with his loving family by his side.
Celebration of life will be private. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Roy was born on November 29, 1933 in Magnolia Township to John and Susanne (Giese) Waldschmidt.
Roy served in the United States Army. He worked as an electrician, heavy equipment operator and repairman, a school bus driver and was a self-employed farmer.
Surviving is one son, Stan (Amie) Waldschmidt of Green Valley; one daughter, Robyn (Keith Jensen) Waldschmidt of Lacon; one brother, Elmer (Mary) Waldschmidt of Granville; one sister, Emma (Edward) Roelofs of Colorado; three grandchildren, John, Stephanie and Jace; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Rayna.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Jon.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the donors choice.
