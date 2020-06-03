Stephen 'Too Tall' W. Voss
Died: May 26, 2020; Hennepin
HENNEPIN – Stephen "Too Tall" W. Voss, 62 of Hennepin, died May 26, 2020 at his home.
Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of life will be at a later date. Dysart- Cofoid Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Full obituary to follow.
Published in Putnam County Record on Jun. 3, 2020.