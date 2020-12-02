Thomas Roesch
Born: June 7, 1941; Clinton, Illinois
Died: November 25, 2020; Spring Valley
HENRY – Thomas Michael Roesch, 79, of Henry passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Aperion Care, Spring Valley.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a private service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Henry.
Dysart–Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Thomas was born on June 7, 1941 in Clinton, IL to Arnold and Anna (O'Brien) Roesch. He graduated from Clinton High School in the class of 1959.
He served in the United States Army and took his basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky and completed his service at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
He was an electrician at J.T. Fennell Company in Chillicothe. He also worked at Revere Ware in Clinton and J & L Steel Mill in Hennepin. He also farmed.
Tom contributed to a number of charities through the years.
Survivors include one brother, Stephen (Barbara) Roesch of McNabb and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Norbert, Arnold and John.
Contributions may be made to the Putnam County Food Pantry or donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com