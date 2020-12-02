Willard 'Dugan' Spratt
Born: January 27, 1952; Spring Valley
Died: November 14, 2020; Freeport
Mr. Willard "Dugan" Austin Spratt, age 68, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
He was born January 27, 1952 in Spring Valley, Illinois.
Mr. Spratt was a resident of Freeport, Florida, moving from Jupiter, Florida. He was Methodist by faith. He worked as a Superintendent Building Custom Homes. He loved playing golf and did not hesitate to use a foot wedge. He was known for his kindness and good humor. "A man among men." He acquired his family and grandchildren later in life and he was loved dearly by them all. He was affectionately known as Grandpa Dugan. He was very proud of the accomplishments of all his family.
Mr. Spratt was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Radcliff Spratt and Willard (Buck) Austin Spratt; sister, Karen Gilman; niece, Brenda, beloved sister-in-law, Kathy Spratt.
Mr. Spratt is survived by his spouse, Lynne E. Edwards of Freeport; step-children, Alan Holmes and wife Kelly and Marissa Holmes-Read; step-grandchildren, Grace Holmes, Ella Holmes, Catalina Reed and Nolan Blue Read; brothers; William Spratt and wife Deborah of Houston, Texas and Ronald J. Spratt of Hennepin, Illinois; niece; Amy Nelson of Peoria, Illinois; nephew, Ron Spratt, Jr. and wife Terry of Minneapolis, Minnesota and their children, and Robin Spratt and his wife Jennifer of Hennepin, Illinois and their children,
A private graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, Hennepin. Fr. Patrick DeMeulemeester will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Hennepin.
All Covid-19 guidelines will be followed
Arrangements will be entrusted to the Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel in Granville, Illinois.
Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com