William 'Bill' N. Miller
Born: April 30, 1966; Peoria
Died: July 2, 2020; Spring Valley
MAGNOLIA – William "Bill" Nels Miller, 54, of Magnolia passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.
There will be a private graveside service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery. Dysart–Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Bill was born on April 30, 1966 in Peoria to Harry William and Doris (Mowers) Miller. He graduated from Putnam County High School. Bill served in the United States Marine Corps.
He worked at Metatec and he was also a truck driver and did over the road transports.
Survivors include his mother, Doris Carlson of Magnolia; one son, William LeRoy Miller of LaSalle; one daughter, Terra Jean Miller of Magnolia; one stepson, Terry Walker of LaSalle; one sister, Jane Wright of Rock Island; two stepsisters, Monica Carlson and Sherie Price; nephews, Dalton Schultz of Lincoln, Nebraska; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Contributions may be made to his family.
Online condolences may be directed to his family at www.dcfunerals.com