William opper Smart Sr.
Born: January 10, 1934; Spring Valley
Died: June 11, 2020; Longmont, Colorado
BOULDER, Colorado – William Opper Smart Sr., 86, of Boulder, Colorado, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at TRU Hospice Care Center in Longmont, Colorado.
A private service was held the morning of Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the historic Ryssby Church, Longmont, followed by interment of ashes in the church cemetery. Ahlburg Funeral Chapel, Longmont, assisted the family.
Bill was born January 10, 1934 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley, Illinois, to Dr. Clarence E. and Emma E. (Opper) Smart of Granville, Illinois. Bill's father died when Bill was just months old, so he and his mother then made their home with his maternal grandparents, also of Granville. Bill's maternal uncle and aunt, artist and businessman Walter E. and Inez E. (Lipper) Opper, later joined them and helped with rearing Bill in the Opper homestead at 105 E. South Street.
Bill was the grandson of Henry W. (Minnie B. Hayslip) Opper, the founder of Opper Insurance Agency, later V. H. Gonet-Opper Insurance Agency, now Hartauer Insurance, of Granville. He was a great-nephew of W. E. (Emma E. Opper) Hawthorne, publisher of the Granville Echo and founding publisher of the Putnam County Record, of Granville. He was a first cousin once removed of Edw. E. (Olive S. Wood) Hawthorne of Granville, who succeeded as publisher of the Putnam County Record.
Bill graduated from Hopkins Township High School, Granville, in 1952. In keeping with family tradition, he worked at The Record Office as a young man. He was awarded his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art degree, with concentration in Industrial Design, from the University of Illinois, Champaign, in 1957. Fresh out of college, Bill sought employment at Caterpillar Tractor Company, in Peoria, Illinois, where the interviewer declared, "I'm not quite sure what you do, but I think we need you!" Bill was hired and established the Industrial Design Department for Caterpillar, where he worked for 30 years.
With his inherent goodness and modesty, Bill won the heart of Kay Marshall, of Peoria. On July 12, 1975, Bill and Kay wed beneath the boughs of a cottonwood tree on the banks of Lake of the Woods, in Peoria County, behind the home Bill had built the year prior. They resided there, at 12213 N. Hickory Grove Road, during the early years of their marriage, and had three children, Kristin, William Jr. and Steven.
Shortly after Bill's retirement in 1991, the family moved to Boulder, Colorado. Rocky Mountain National Park had always been a special place for Bill. They joined the Meadows Swim & Tennis Club, where they enjoyed playing tennis together and made many close friends.
Though he would not have been one to admit it, Bill excelled at tennis, and fellow players lauded his "mean backhand." Bill's other interests included hiking, skiing, biking and design work. His penchant for the outdoors was lifelong. Most of all, Bill will be fondly remembered for his cheerful, kind-hearted disposition, which brought happiness to many.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kay M. Smart of Boulder; daughter, Kristin J. Smart (Brian M.) Strauss of Palm Beach, Florida; son, William O. (Aja N.) Smart Jr., and grandson Tolvin W. Smart of Mill Valley, California; and son Steven M. Smart of Boulder. Local cousins include Shirley Mae Hawthorne Barnes, James E. Barnes, Priscilla Sue Barnes (Trent D.) Tevis, Penelope J. Engelbrecht, and Heidi J. Engelbrecht (Gerald J.) Sobkowiak, all of Granville.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Clarence E. "Doc" Smart, 1934, and Emma E. (Opper) Smart, 1983; his paternal grandparents of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, William H. "Will" Smart, 1941, and Minerva A. "Minnie" (Oertel) Smart, 1944; his maternal grandparents, Henry W. Opper, 1943, and Minnie B. (Hayslip) Opper, 1948; maternal uncle and aunt, Walter E. Opper, 1970, and Inez E. (Lipper) Opper, 1990; and several other uncles, aunts, and cousins, including local second cousin, Helen Marie (Hawthorne) Engelbrecht, 2017, who had always ensured that Bill kept ties to his native Village of Granville.
Memorials may be made to Mother House, P.O. Box 19589, Boulder, CO 80308, or another charity of the donor's choice
.