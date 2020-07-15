Bill was one of the assistant Scoutmasters of Troop #37 when I was a Boy Scout in Peoria, IL. We always loved being around him. As young kids, we enjoyed his always upbeat disposition and we were in awe of his athleticism. It seemed he could do it all... speed skate, dive, swim like a fish, hike. Every summer, he would take many of us on long bike trips to various places in Central Illinois. I couldn't tell anyone the last time I saw him, but it was many, many years ago. But just the mention of his name brings back many happy memories of some great days. My condolences to his family. RIP, Bill, and thanks for so many great times.

Dan Roberts

Acquaintance