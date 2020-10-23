BARBARA MCBRIDE SWANEY



Barbara McBride Swaney passed away on October 5, 2020, age 92, in Loveland, Colorado. She had suffered from declining health for several years.



Barbara Jean McBride, known as Babs, was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania May 24, 1928, spending her childhood there. She graduated high school in 1946, playing clarinet in the band and becoming a member of the National Honor Society. Babs attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls where she met her future husband and veteran of WWII, Jesse Swaney. They both graduated in 1950, Babs with a BA in English and French. She began teaching high school in Michigan, but resigned when Jesse was recalled to active duty for the Korean Conflict. They were married in October 1950 and then resided at Fort Campbell, Kentucky until Jesse was discharged again.



They returned again to Beaver Falls where their son, Tom was born in 1952. They then moved to Washington, PA where Jesse began working for H.J. Heinz. Babs taught French at the local high school and their daughter Lynne was born in 1953. Jesse began a new job with American Oil requiring a move to Pittsburgh, PA where Babs continued to substitute teach. Jesse was transferred to Baltimore, Maryland and the family spent two years there before Jesse began a new job with Lion Uniform requiring a move cross country to Palos Verdes in 1963. Both Jesse and Babs became involved with youth sports on the peninsula and served as co-chairs of the committee to raise funds to build a swimming pool at Rolling Hills High School.



After retirement, Jesse and Babs visited England and Wales (Jesse's birthplace) and Babs traveled to Hong Kong and China with a group of friends. Babs enjoyed playing golf and tennis but her true passion was bridge, she never missed her Monday bridge group forming many close friendships.



Babs was a resident of Rancho Palos Verdes for 51 years until her move to Loveland, CO in July 2014 where her daughter resides. Babs is preceded in death by her husband Jesse, and survived by son Tom Swaney (wife Colleen) of Lake Forest, CA, daughter Lynne Armstrong (husband Charley) of Loveland, CO, granddaughter Emily Sorge (husband Nick) of Arvada, CO, granddaughter Megan Turnage (husband Tom) of Trabuco Canyon, CA, and great grandchildren Mackenzie, Madison and Jack Turnage.





