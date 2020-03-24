|
Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Betty Sedey passed away at home in Rancho Palos Verdes on Month 17, 2020. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Mrs. Sedey was born Betty Jean Gardner in Macrorie, Saskatchewan on January 1, 1924. She was married to the late Joseph Sedey, who passed away in 2010. She moved with her husband to California in 1945, living in Burbank, Inglewood, and Redondo Beach before moving to Rancho Palos Verdes in 1957.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Arne Melander of Bergen, Norway; her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Lynne Sedey of Redondo Beach; and her son, John Sedey of Hermosa Beach. Her daughter Joanne Chambers passed away in 1984. Other survivors include six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to her caretakers and especially our brother John, who provided invaluable care for Mom and Dad for many years.
A private family memorial will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Mar. 24, 2020