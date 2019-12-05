|
|
Bowen "Bo" Dow Stassforth, a lifelong Boy Scout, a Navy Service Man, a Hawkeye, an Aviator, an Olympian, a founding member Y's Men club and a 62 year, resident of Rancho Palos Verdes passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 22, 2019.
Bo was born in Los Angeles, California on August 7, 1926 to Howard and Adelaide Stassforth. Howard and Adelaide were proud parents of Howard Jr. and Bowen giving them a loving home. He attended Los Angeles High School and had his senior year interrupted by volunteering the Navy during WWII in August of 1944 as his brother did earlier. He taught water survival training skills on the North Island in San Diego and was honorably discharged in 1946 after two years of service. While he was in the Navy, one of his naval friends told him to come and swim at the University of Iowa. With that he was forever a Hawkeye. His success as a Big 10 swimmer allowed him to travel to Japan with Team USA with a 1st place finish as well as to Argentina for the 1951 Pan American games where he brought home a gold and bronze medal. In 1952, he qualified first overall at the 1952 US Olympic Trials. Later that summer at the Olympic Games in Helsinki, Finland, he won an Olympic silver medal in the 200 meter breaststroke for Team USA. He finished his swimming career later that month as the National AAU Outdoor Champion and the American record holder in the 220 yard breaststroke (a distance 3 feet 9 inches longer than the Olympic final) with the same time of 2:34.7 as the Olympic final and officially retired. Shortly thereafter Bowen started his occupational career which lasted over 50 years in the family insurance business with his Dad and Brother.
In 1953, while back of home and having dinner with a group of swimming friends in Los Angeles, he met the love of his life Corinne Marjorie Batsche. After a long distance romance, they married in 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The happy couple settled down in Brentwood and later moved to Rancho Palos Verdes in 1957, where they raised their five children. Bo and Marge remained married for 61 years until her death in 2016.
Bo was a focused husband and father who worked long hours to support family. Bo was known for his warm, humble personality and outgoingness to and with others, but most importantly, always a complete gentleman. His lasting impact to others was evident when an Iowa teammate named his first son after him. Bo's pastimes included volunteering, sailing and tennis. He enjoyed a full retirement, which included a member of the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club in San Pedro; a founding member of the Y's Men Club for over 60 years and was a Boy Scout in Troop 121 until his passing.
A funeral memorial will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes on Friday, December 6, 2019 with services starting at 11:30 am. Bowen lived a full life of 93 years leaving a lasting legacy of his love for humanity.
All are grateful for heartfelt condolences and friendship. He is survived by his 5 children – Leslie Clarkson, Carla (Michael) Tumanjan, Eric (Lisa) Stassforth, Jo Marie (Joe)Upegui, and Jon (Linda)Stassforth with 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family would appreciate in lieu of flowers to send donations to University of Iowa Foundation, 1 West Park Road, Iowa City, Iowa 52242 Attn: Diane Thompson, in Bowen's memory.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Dec. 5, 2019