May 19, 1928 – July 23, 2020

Bruce Geernaert of Palos Verdes, California passed away from natural causes Thursday with his wife, Daphne, and son, Bret, in attendance at Belmont Village Senior Living in Cardiff by the Sea, California.

Bruce was 92 years young! He was born on May 19, 1928, in Berkeley, California, to Edward (Ted) Arthur Geernaert of Woolwich, England, and Thelma Viola (Borgen) Geernaert of North Dakota, USA.

In 1949, Bruce graduated from the University of California, Berkeley where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administrations. Bruce then proceeded to achieve his Bachelor of Laws (Legum Baccalaureus) in 1953 from Hastings College of Law in San Francisco, California. Through a mutual friend in San Francisco, he met his loving wife Daphne (Gordon) and they wed in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1958. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on February 28th. Bruce and Daphne have a daughter, Wendy, of Torrance, California, and a son, Bret, of Rancho Bernardo, California.

Bruce practiced Corporate Law in the San Francisco area for many years before moving to Palos Verdes, California where he was elected as Superior Court Justice to the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. Bruce presided over high profile cases that involved actors such as Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, the television news program 60 Minutes, along with the rock group Guns n' Roses. Not one to sit still during retirement, Bruce presided as a JAMS for alternative dispute resolution in-person and for virtual hearings throughout Southern California.

Bruce lived a very active life enjoying tennis, golf, boating, and travel. The family traveled extensively throughout Europe usually attending the Roland-Garros Tennis Tournament in France every year. Bruce is predeceased by his father Ted, mother Thelma, and brother Jerry. Bruce is survived by his loving wife Daphne, daughter Wendy, son Bret, grandsons Harlan Geernaert of San Marcos, California, and Edward Geernaert of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Since the birth of his grandsons, Bruce has doted over them and has been a dynamic participant in teaching them how to stay active and enjoy life. They will miss their G-Pa's guidance and enthusiasm.

It goes without saying that Bruce had an inquisitive nature, and we are lucky that it led him to the discovery of three half-sisters, Sheila, Delia, and Marie, plus two half-brothers, Michael and Martin, all reside in England. They are a great addition to our extended family.

We are thoroughly saddened that we have lost such an energetic force in our lives, but we find solace in knowing that his mind and spirit are now at rest in the heavens.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bruce Geernaert's name to the San Diego Humane Society or the Helen Woodward Animal Center.



