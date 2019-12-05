|
Carol Dean Porter, Respected Horse Judge,
Trainer, and Rider, Dies at 68
Best known in the Southern California hunter/jumper community,
Carol was an esteemed equine professional.
Carol Dean Porter passed away at home in Rolling Hills Estates, California on October 21, after a relatively short but valiant battle with cancer. Carol's family was by her side until the end.
She was born on May 23rd, 1951, in Los Angeles to Alden and Jeannie Dean. Carol developed a passion for horses at an early age and she started riding lessons at the Portuguese Bend Riding Club when she was about six-years-old. Her family eventually moved to Rolling Hills Estates in the late 1950s so they could have their horses at home.
As a young rider, she was active in Pony Club and 4-H. She competed at the amateur level under the guidance of her Mom, Jeannie. Her first experience with instructing others was giving beginner riding lessons to the neighborhood kids to help with expenses. From that humble beginning she went on to make horses her life's work and passion. She had a very successful professional career as a rider, trainer and USEF judge. Over the decades, she had a positive influence on countless young people in the horse community.
She deeply loved her husband Dan of 30 years, her family, animals, and life in general. As the daughter of an aeronautical engineer, she was analytical and intelligent. She was an avid Dodgers fan, an active person on social media and a kind, well-read woman with many interests and areas of expertise.
Carol is survived by her husband, Dan and her siblings Bob and his wife Shelley, Joan and her husband Charlie, and Susan and her husband Gary. She also leaves behind one niece, two nephews, and eight grand nieces and nephews. She had numerous friends and an entire community of horse enthusiasts who cared about her dearly.
Carol's memorial will be held at the Clubhouse at Hansen Dam Horse Park in Lake View Terrace, California on Saturday, December 7 at 11:00 a.m. Please RSVP via email to Marnye Langer at [email protected].
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Dec. 5, 2019