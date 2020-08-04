Carol (Morton) Friedman, 86, beloved wife of Myron (Mike) A. Friedman, passed away peacefully at home July 21 in Middletown, Ohio.Carol was born Feb. 5, 1934 in Hamilton, Ohio to C. LeRoy and Mary Morton. She graduated from Western College (Miami University), where she met her husband of nearly 64 years, Myron, in English class. They were married and raised their two daughters - Dana and Laurie - in Ohio, before moving to her beloved Palos Verdes, where they spent the next 38 years.Carol served as a second-grade teacher and then a substitute teacher for 24 years and later spent another eight years teaching English as a second language to Japanese ladies. Later, she was extremely active with a number of charities and clubs - including the Palos Verdes Arts Center, the Concours d'Elegance, Norris Theater, the Peninsula and Palos Verdes Tennis Club, the Middletown AAUW, and Middletown Current Events - and enjoyed devoting her talents to the community. She particularly enjoyed a number of skits she performed for the Las Candalistas Walk on the Wild Side, where she performed a different character every year and was able to share her humor with the community. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her sense of humor, her love of traveling and the Pacific Ocean, and her dislike of cooking.She was a loyal and devoted friend to many and will be deeply missed. Carol is survived by her husband of 64 years, Myron Friedman; daughters, Dana (Phil) Picard and Laurie (Glen) Foutty; grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Hollon and Brian Picard; great-grandchildren, Luke, Mae and Tate Hollon.Visitations were held 6:30 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 in the scattering garden, outside of First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown, Ohio. A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. in the same location. Social distancing guidelines were followed.In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the AAUW Scholarship Fund, c/o Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main Street, Suite 300, Middletown, Ohio 45042 OR Middletown Rotary Club, P.O. Box 1061, Middletown, Ohio 45042 OR Miami University,c/o Office of Development, 725 E. Chestnut St., Oxford,Ohio 45056 . Condolences may be left for the family online at