Carol Drexel, 91, died peacefully, surrounded by family on February 12 , 2020, during a brief stay at Torrance Memorial Hospital. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Ted and Peg Ryan, graduating from Agnes Irwin School in Rosemont, Pennsylvania.



She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Charles F. Drexel, who passed on March 26, 2015. They lived their entire married life on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. In addition to membership in the Rolling Hills Country Club, they were active supporters of the Norris Theater, Art Center and Torrance Memorial Hospital, among others. They shared a zest for adventure, accumulating a wealth of unique experiences in lands both near and faraway.



Carol's love of life was contagious. She never missed an opportunity to gather her family for a celebration. Her ready smile and vivacious personality often made her the unofficial social director amongst her friends. She was passionate about her pets and animals, dedicated to fitness and had a ready sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by many.



She is survived by son, Leslie Benfield; daughters: Lynn Spellman, Lisa Dunlevie, Melanie West, Suzanne LeBrun; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



