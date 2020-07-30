Charles W. Coffman, 92, died peacefully in his home at Cascades of the Sierra, Sparks, NV, on the morning of Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Mr. Coffman was born March 21, 1928 in Waynesboro, PA and was the son of the late Charles W. Coffman, Sr. And Amy Grace (Fitz) Coffman.
He married Doris (Stenger) of Greencastle, PA on July 31, 1954.
He graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in the Class of 1946.
Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948. During his time in the Navy, he graduated from the Electronic Technician School in Treasure Island, CA and served on a destroyer in the Pacific theater (Japan, China, and Okinawa).
Mr. Coffman received a B.A. degree in Journalism from Penn State University, Class of 1952. He was a member of Alpha Delta Sigma, the professional honorary society for men.
He spent his early years as a technical writer at Fairchild Aircraft in Hagerstown, MD, then at the Naval Ordnance Laboratory in Silver Spring, MD in the Documentation Organization, where he became Chief of Special Weapons Publications. He then joined the AMF Corporate Research Laboratory in Stamford, CT as head of the Communications Department.
In 1968, he relocated his family to Palos Verdes Estates, CA and joined Scientific Data Systems in El Segundo, CA as head of the Sales Promotion Department. The company was acquired by Xerox the following year. From 1968 until 1987, he held various senior marketing positions in the emerging electronic computer printing industry in which Xerox became a marketing leader in the industry.
After retiring from Xerox in 1987, he provided conference logistics services as a consultant for XPLOR, the professional association for electronic printing.
He served on the Board of Directors of the Xerox Credit Union in the 1970's and was a past member of the Society for Technical Writers and Publishers.
He was active in with the Boy Scouts of America and Little League organizations in the Palos Verdes Peninsula area.
Mr. Coffman was fond of world travel, as he spent many trips abroad with his wife, Doris and accompanying friends over the years.
Mr. Coffman was an amazingly, kind, thoughtful and overall wonderful human being to everyone he met; but above all he was a loving husband to his wife, Doris, and an exceptional role model for his family. He was loved and will be missed dearly by his family and those who became a part of his life.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, he is survived by daughter Jennifer Longfield (Michael) of New Orleans, LA and grandchildren Amy (Hamilton) of Sparks, NV and Kenneth (Hamilton) of St. Petersburg, Russia. He is also survived by five nephews, one niece, and seventeen great nieces and nephews.
Mr. Coffman was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Coffman, older sister Amy Jean (Coffman) (Gyurisin) Davis and younger sister Ann Elaine (Coffman) Brown.
Cremation and services are to be held privately with family, and his remains are to be scattered alongside his son Jeffrey's in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made in Charles W. Coffman's name to the Boy Scouts of America National Fund at https://donations.scouting.org/#/national/
