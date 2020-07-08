1/1
CHARLOTTE ALTMEYER McCONLOGUE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHARLOTTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Altmeyer McConlogue, 83, of Wheeling,
WV, formerly of Rolling Hills Estates and Palos Verdes,
California, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home.
Friends will be received from 6-8 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Elm Grove Chapel, 154 Kruger Street, Wheeling, WV, where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., with the Reverend Carlos Melocoton as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wheeling.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael
Parish School, 1221 National Road, Wheeling WV 26003,
or online at www.TMCfunding.com.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at
www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory - Elm Grove Chapel
154 Kruger St
Wheeling, WV 26003
(304) 242-0330
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved