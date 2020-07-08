Charlotte Altmeyer McConlogue, 83, of Wheeling,
WV, formerly of Rolling Hills Estates and Palos Verdes,
California, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home.
Friends will be received from 6-8 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Elm Grove Chapel, 154 Kruger Street, Wheeling, WV, where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., with the Reverend Carlos Melocoton as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wheeling.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael
Parish School, 1221 National Road, Wheeling WV 26003,
or online at www.TMCfunding.com.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.