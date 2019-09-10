Home

David Allen Strand, born January 30th, 1945 in Brainerd, Minnesota, died on August 29th at Torrance Memorial Hospital. David was 74 years old and is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen Strand.

Born and raised in a small town in snow county, Dave graduated from Brainerd High and went on to study engineering at the University of Minnesota. Dave received his B.S.E.E in 1967 and began his career at Lockheed as an aerospace engineer in the Bay Area. It's there where he met his wife- to- be Karen. They married in 1970 and began their lives together. Karen helped Dave uncover the joys of travel and together they explored and ate their way across our great country as well as many international adventures.

David began a long and successful career at Hewlett Packard in the 70's selling high-tec to Aerospace and Defense firms across Southern California. He rose through the ranks and became the general manger of the entire operation

David and Karen are long term resident of Palos Verdes Estates and were active in their fellowship at Saint John Fisher church, working with the seniors groups and well as Dave applying his management skills with the "Fix-It "facility management team.

We are all grateful to have known David and he will be missed. Services will be held at St John Fisher on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 11:00AM.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Sept. 10, 2019
