August 3, 1942 ~ June 2, 2019
Heaven gained a beautiful brilliant angel on June 2, 2019. Emma was a devoted wife, mother, grand- mother, sister and friend to many.
Emma Ruth Whitworth was born on August 3,1942 in Santa Monica, CA to John and Ethel Whitworth. She graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1960 and went on to receive her Associate of Arts Degree from Pierce College. Emma accepted a position as the "always personable" secretary to the Dean of the Graduate Studies Department, at the University of Southern California, where she worked for five years. Emma also had a wonderful second career as the Office Manager for her dear friend Dr. Tony Aloia, PHD. Emma was a dedicated and devoted volunteer for over 10 years at Orthopaedic Institute for Children (OIC) in Los Angeles, where she volunteered over 4,000 hours for this wonderful organization. She was an active member of Las Madrecitas, an auxiliary of the Charitable Children's Guild of OIC, where she chaired many positions.
In 1963 she met the love of her life Paul Jenkinson, and they were married on August 29, 1964. Together they had two children. At the beginning of their marriage, Emma and Paul lived in West LA and Ladera Heights, CA. They then moved to Palos Verdes Estates where they built their loving home together and have lived for 43 years. Paul and Emma treasured their experiences traveling the world with friends and family. Emma loved to garden and kept an impeccable courtyard full of beautiful flowers at her home. She loved to arrange flowers for all holidays and family events. Emma loved to decorate her home and yard for each and every holiday throughout the year. Emma loved her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother and was always involved in the day-to-day lives of her children and grandchildren.
Emma loved her family more than anything in the world. Emma is survived by her husband Paul, her daughter Kelly (Brian), her son Steven (Roberta), her grandchildren Ashley, Bryanna, and Stevie, her sister Mary (Joe), her brother John, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Emma had incredible inner strength. Her wonderful loving, positive, kind and friendly nature will live on in our memories and our hearts forever.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
Orthopaedic Institute for Children Foundation
Please designate as other- Charitable Children's Guild and in memory of Emma Jenkinson
www.ortho-institute.org/ways-to-give/donate-online
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on July 10, 2019