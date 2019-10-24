|
|
Our beloved mother, Florence Jean (Keeney) Mueller (92), has gone to be with the Lord on September 24, 2019.
Born in Seattle on September 11, 1927 to Walter and Mabel Keeney, she was an only child. She attended Linfield College (OR) where she made many lifelong friends. Returning to Seattle she married her husband Grant on September 23, 1949, eventually settling in Wenatchee in 1963 to raise a family.
After caring for her husband when he became ill, she made her home in California to be closer to family and get the rest she deserved. She dedicated her life to caring for her children and husband, attending every school concert, soccer game and volunteered for many family activities.
Whether it was family camping, hiking, swimming, skiing, or just traveling, her devotion to her children always outweighed her own personal wishes. Mom was always there for her family no matter what.
In her later years she was able to pursue her favorite interests' making friends and enjoying music. She was blessed with a long and healthy life, Jean is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (David) Stovner; her son, Craig (Pang) Mueller; her son, Glen (Jeanne) Mueller; and four grandchildren, Alisa, Tommy, Clare, and Kevin.
A memorial service will be held at Peninsula Community Church on Monday October 28th 10 AM, 5640 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. (310) 541-0917. A reception will follow at Belmont Village (directly across the street).
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Linfield College in McMinnville, OR (Linfield.edu) or the Women Resource Center in Wenatchee, WA (wrc-ncw.org). Arrangements were made by Green Hills Mortuary and her remains will be buried in the Lake View Cemetery in Seattle.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Oct. 24, 2019