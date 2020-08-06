1/1
GAIL ANN COCHRAN
AIKEN, SC – GAIL ANN COCHRAN, 69, beloved wife of The Rev. Dr. William Charles Scar, passed away peacefully in her husband's arms, Friday morning, July 24, 2020 in her home.
Born in Kansas City, MO, Gail was a daughter of the late Virgil and Dorothy Cochran. She grew up in Raytown, MO, where she graduated from Raytown High School. She received her B.A. in Psychology from Rockhurst University, and her M.A. in Psychology from the University of Missouri. During her career she devoted herself to the care of many of God's people, and she worked as Office Manager/Developer for counseling centers where her husband was the Director. They retired in 2014 from the Good Samaritan Counseling Center with offices in The South Bay.
In addition to her husband, Gail is survived by her brother, Bruce Cochran of Mexico City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Dakota Max Cochran and Arizona Christian Cochran and her sister, Annie.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
