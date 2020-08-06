Grandpa Bruce Geernaert

May 19, 1928 – July 23, 2020

Thank you, G-Pa, for sharing your love of life with us and being a big part of our lives! We were able to spend summers in Tahoe fishing and driving the boat. Spring break in La Jolla eating great food and relaxing on the beach. Flying to Berkeley on the weekends to watch Cal play football. We always had the best seats in the house to watch the Giants play in San Francisco, and the Padres in the 1998 World Series. Your enthusiasm for travel and history reminds Harlan and Grandma Daphne of that once in a lifetime trip that we took to France so we could observe the 60th Anniversary of D-Day. Edward is grateful for the private tour of Washington DC that you and Grandma Daphne took him on so he could see the legal workings of our nation's capital. We will never forget the camping trips with you and dad to Yosemite, Idaho, and Lake Mead. Your exploits on the golf course will forever be missed. Most of all G-Pa thank you for always being there to help us when we were in need, and supporting us on the paths that we sought.

We love you and you will forever be in our hearts!

Harlan and Edward



