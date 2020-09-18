Janet Mae Porter

Janet Mae Porter, age 79 of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, died in her sleep on August 14, 2020 due to complications related to Alzheimer's.

Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 1, 1941, Jan and her parents, Edward and Norma Ball, soon moved to Chicago. A few years after the war ended, the family of four (with younger brother Ed), moved to Los Angeles. There Jan graduated as the Valedictorian of her High School class, earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Whittier College and began teaching elementary school at

Lunada Bay Elementary in Palos Verdes, California.

After her meeting and marrying Ralph in June of 1966, she moved to Palos Verdes and in 1971 she earned her Masters

Degree in Political Science from Long Beach State. She was

an active member of the Oceanographic Society, American

Association of University Women, and most especially her church, St. Peter's By the Sea Presbyterian Church, where she was a leader until the end of her life. She worked as a teacher's aide at Silver Spur Elementary School in Palos Verdes and by tutoring students in reading and math. Reading, in particular, was her passion. She taught hundreds of children to read, often free of charge, and was twice honored by the Palos Verdes School District for her skill and ability. Only her deteriorating medical condition ended her tutoring.

Jan was predeceased by her parents, Edward Thomas Ball and Norma Vera Ball. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ralph Porter, two sons, David (Audra) and Scott (Stacy), four grandchildren (Naomi, Luke, Sarah and Will) and her brother Edward C. Ball (Barbara).

A virtual memorial service via Zoom will be led by St. Peter's Presbyterian Church on Oct 3, at 10am.

Meeting ID: 889 7124 2657

Passcode: JanPorter

The family also wishes to extend thanks to the staff and nurses at Silverado Beach Cities, for their loving care over the last two years of Jan's life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to one of the organizations she supported throughout her life, the League of Women Voters, Heifer Project International or Peninsula Friends of the Library.



