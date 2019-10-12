|
Keith Ray Watson passed from this world on August 17, 2019 but he lives on in the hearts of those who knew and respected him. He was 94. Keith grew up in a small bungalow on Swall Drive in Beverly Hills. Coming of age during Hollywood's Golden Age, Keith loved to recount memories of delivering newspapers to Walter Pigeon and getting into mischief with his pal, Sammy Goldwyn, Jr. After graduating from Beverly Hills High in 1942, he entered the University of Oregon and then later enlisted in the US Navy in 1944. He returned to the University of Oregon after the war and later earned his masters at UCLA where he met his wife, Patricia.
Soon after marrying in 1949, Keith and Patricia purchased a lot in Palos Verdes Estates, California. While living in Redondo Beach and working nights as a Los Angeles probation officer, Keith designed the house he would later build. In 1956, the couple broke ground on the house that would be the heart of their growing family.
After earning his teaching credentials at Long Beach State, Keith served the Palos Verdes community as a school teacher and later principal for 30 years.
Keith loved and adored his wife of 52 years, his eight children, his 14 grandchildren and all of his many great grandchildren. He also loved golf, classic cars, woodworking, a nice bottle of wine and travel. He loved hard work and the feeling of accomplishment that it brought. And he loved Palos Verdes.
His last few years were spent in Idaho where he enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. The friends he made there will miss his warm smile and his quick dance steps.
Keith leaves behind his children Laurie Diaz, Kathleen Frier, Kenneth Watson, Scott Watson, Megan Reisbord, Bruce Watson, Keith Watson, and Patrick Watson.
A memorial service will be held in Palos Verdes, California at the Neighborhood Church on Oct. 25, 2019.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Oct. 12, 2019