Kim Linnett passed away peacefully at home on January 31, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's. He was born on November 22, 1934 in Portland, Oregon to Augusta and Ernest Linnett and earned his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Mechanical Engineering at Stanford University.
He married his university sweetheart, Patricia Meeks, moved to Lancaster and began his career as a rocket scientist on the Atlas and Titan programs at Edwards Air Force Base. They subsequently moved to Westchester, and then to Palos Verdes Estates where he designed systems for airplanes from the SR-71 Blackbird to commercial airplanes. He was head of the Preliminary Design Group in Environmental Control Systems at the same company across its many name changes: Garrett AiResearch, The Signal Companies, Allied Signal, and Honeywell.
He was a resident of Palos Verdes for more than 50 years and especially enjoyed the walking trails around the Peninsula. He was always an active participant in sports, and was an early treasurer of AYSO, helping establish youth soccer in the area. His wife, Patty, passed away in 2007. Kim married June Smith in 2009.
Kim is survived by his 3 boys: Kim Jr., Barry, and Chris and 6 grandchildren: Kye, Mariah, Keegan, Robin, Amelia, and Dalton.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Feb. 14, 2020