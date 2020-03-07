|
|
Lawrence Charles Daniels
July 15, 1939 - February 28, 2020
On the afternoon of February 28, 2020, Larry Daniels took his last hike with his loving wife, Paula under a beautiful blue sky and the perfect southern California sunshine. Larry was born on July 15, 1939, to the late Catherine McCabe McCaffrey and Paul Webster Daniels in Wyan-dotte, Michigan. Larry was born with the Irish gift of small talk and could regale anyone with a story, irreverent joke, current event, football or hockey score, or a quote. Born the youngest child of five during the depression resulted in a lifetime of war stories, a deep respect for the US Marine Corps, and hair-raising stories of shooting his 22 rifle in the basement of his childhood home. After serving in the USMC Reserves, Larry got a job offer he couldn't refuse to work as a stock broker with Merrill Lynch. Soon after, Larry moved out west to California in search of sunshine and started his career at IBM before switching to commercial real estate with Grub and Ellis. He continued working in commercial real estate with Cushman & Wakefield and RE/MAX, always loving the social aspect of his job and the friendships he established.
Larry once said what matters most in life is "health, happiness and love." He certainly lived this way and sought to be active as an avid marathon runner, often embarking on long training runs with his cronies - setting off from Hermosa Beach to Joe Jost's bar in Long Beach, down to Blackies in Newport Beach and back! He was a sailor, fly fisherman, rugby player and spent 40 years as a high school and junior college foot-ball referee. Larry was always up to speed on the latest abdominal wor-kouts and up to his final days, visited the gym five days per week. He found happiness as a volunteer for many years at American Martyrs School and Parish and the Palos Verdes Volunteer Police. He once wrote that the happiest days of his life were "the day he married his wife of 48 years, Paula Daniels, and the birth of his children." He and Paula made their home in Hermosa Beach for over 40 years and spent their days walking the strand and enjoying the beach. He never met a glass of red wine he didn't like and even graciously accepted a bottle of Charles Shaw that his soon-to-be son in law once brought over. He laughed and said, "ah '2 buck Chuck!'" Always a simple and kind man, his family will now cherish his notebooks filled with jazz musicians names, stocks to follow and quotes to live by. Left with his treasured wine to drink and inspiring quotes are his wife Paula, daughter Courtney Boitano, son-in-law Dominic Boitano and their two children, Brooke and Finley, son Kyle and his family. No flowers, please. What would make Larry the happiest is for you to go have a drink with a friend and enjoy the sunshine as he did. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 9:30 am at American Martyrs Catholic Church in Manhattan Beach. To honor him and his commitment to Catholic education and the USMC, donations can be made in his name to St. Mary's Catholic School in Los Gatos, CA and the .
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Mar. 7, 2020