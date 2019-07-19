|
1971-2019
Lianne Amanda Gayler, nee Littell, passed away on July 1, 2019 in Palm Desert, CA. She was born February 26, 1971 in Laguna Beach, CA. She was predeceased by her mother, Mara Geier Littell of Cathedral City, CA. Lianne graduated from Miraleste High School in Rancho Palos Verdes in 1989. She had a great interest in music, choir, and academics. She spent the summer of 1988, with her high school French class touring France, where they studied the culture and language.
Lianne continued her education at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She took advantage of the 'study abroad' program in her junior year, attending the University Bourdeaux, France, where she focused on French History. In 1993, she was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and French Literature. One of her great joys was singing in the UCSB Gospel Choir.
Following her quest of academics and international law, she was accepted into Georgetown University Law School, in Washington, D.C. As part of the honors program at Georgetown Law, she was assigned to research and file a complaint resulting in an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission on the practices of various Internet-based marketing firms targeting unsuspecting children, ages four to fifteen. As a result of this complaint, the FTC ordered issued an order to cease and desist immediately from further use of the practices and it was later formulated into law. Lianne received her Juris Doctor degree in 1997.
Following passing of the New York Bar Exam, she was employed by ABC Television in New York City, where she worked in the Legal Division of Advertising. Returning to California to live, she took the California Bar and passed on the first attempt.
Prior to her leave of absence to raise her children, Lianne was affiliated with Smith-Barney in Newport Beach, Wells Fargo in Palm Desert, and the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert in Rancho Mirage.
She loved the adventure of travel and did so extensively in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.
She attended The Garden Fellowship church in Bermuda Dunes and was an enthusiastic member of The Garden Choir.
She is survived by her husband, Darren, two children, Caitlyn and Zachary Gayler, and her father, Dr. Phil Littell of Palm Desert, CA. A memorial service was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Garden Fellowship Church in Bermuda Dunes, CA
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on July 19, 2019