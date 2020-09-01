Lois Claire Moore (nee Krull) 89, of Palos Verdes California passed away on Saturday Aug 22nd at Belmont Village Senior Living in Cardiff by the Sea, CA.

Lois was born in Ballard, Washington on February 21, 1931. She lived in the Seattle area most of her childhood. She graduated from Ballard High School and attended the University of Washington.

Lois met Jim Moore at the junior high school church youth group. He was the love of her life (but it took her a few years to recognize it). Lois and Jim married in March of 1952 and moved to Southern California, although they were soon separated for eighteen months when Jim served during the Korean War. During this time Lois moved back to Seattle and worked at an employment agency. She loved this work – helping place candidates in the right roles. After the war, they returned to Southern California and raised two daughters in Palos Verdes. Lois was involved in the efforts to incorporate Rancho Palos Verdes and active in the Parent Teacher Association of whatever schools her daughters attended (often to their chagrin).

Once an "empty nester" Lois took on added volunteer opportunities: She served as President of Peninsula Friends of the Library, Co-chair of Project Ego (a cooperative program with PVPUSD), Community Association of the Peninsula (CAP) and she loved her work with the Peninsula Committee. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist church, worshipping at Riviera and Rolling Hills United Methodist church. Lois enjoyed colonial American history, art and architecture, international travel, and interior design. She was an effective fundraiser, a gracious hostess and a good friend.

Last year Lois and Jim moved into Belmont Village to be closer to their daughter Meredithe. She is survived by her husband Jim Moore, her two daughters Allison Moore and Meredithe Mainquist, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

• In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either Peninsula Committee Los Angeles Philharmonic, P.O. Box 2122, PVP, CA 90274 or to Peninsula Friends of the Library, PO Boz 701 Silver Spur Road, Road, Rolling Hills Estates. CA. 90274.



