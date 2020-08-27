Mary Joan "Jody" Orr
June 16, 1934 – June 23, 2020
Mary Joan" Jody" (Bridges) Orr was born to Prof. Gerald J. and Mary Hazel Bridges in Grove City, Pennsylvania. She developed her love for playing bridge, playing piano, and teaching from her parents.
She graduated from Grove City High School and then from Grove City College in 1956 with an A. B. degree. At GCC, she was a member of the local Sigma Delta Phi sorority and a member of the Orientation Board that welcomes the incoming students beginning on move-in day and throughout the year. After graduation, she was hired as a Spanish teacher in Euclid, Ohio.
Jody met John Henry (Jack) Orr III on the ski slopes, and they were married August 2, 1958 at the awe-inspiring Harbison Chapel at Grove City College. The young couple settled in Los Angeles, California. Jody taught Spanish in Culver City, California. The first of her three children were born in 1959 at which time Jody became a homemaker. They moved to the Palos Verdes Peninsula in 1962. Jody got involved with teaching again as a substitute teacher beginning in 1977 until her retirement in 1990.
The family enjoyed being part of St. Peter's by the Sea Presbyterian Church. Jody joined Las Vecinas Woman's Club in 1978, a social and philanthropic organization that supports scholarships for South High School students. Jody belonged to Xi Xi Theta, a chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, an international friendship sorority since 1988, where she served as President for two years and was on various standing committees over the years. Jody volunteered at Mary Potter and Co. and was a docent at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Torrance.
Jody was a world traveler. She had visited more than half of the states in the USA. Her favorite was Hawaii where she snorkeled amongst the fish. Jody also traveled internationally to Mexico, Canada, Europe, Panama, Bermuda, and Asia. Jody loved Puerto Vallarta, where she and Jack had a timeshare. The whole family enjoyed the lakefront vacation home at Lake Arrowhead, especially over the 4th of July holidays. Jody enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Jody also loved to play Bunco and Mahjongg in addition to bridge. Jody especially liked it when Key Lime Pie was served as dessert at any gathering.
Jody is admired by her friends and family for these characteristics: Her sense of humor, love for roses, competitive spirit, common sense, leadership, positive outlook, organizational skill, English grammar skill, love for family, faith in the Lord, and her radiant smile. She was a true giver who served countless people in all kinds of different ways. She was proud of each of the members of her family. She never faltered in her faith in God or in her love for her family.
Jody was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and her brother, Dick Bridges. Jody is survived by her three children: Steve Orr, Bob (Terry) Orr, Susan (Kevin) Lamb; her three Grandchildren: Michael (Amber) Orr, Brittney (Cody) Van Boxtel, Brandon (Allie) Orr; her five great-grandchildren: Adaline, Everett, Bowen, Blakely, and Aubree.
We are thankful to God for all that Jody brought to her family, her community, and her world. We entrust her spirit to God's faithful care.
A memorial service will be held later.
To send the family a message or to share a memory, please go to https://www.greenhillsmortuary.com/obituaries/Mary-Orr-9/
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jody's memory can be made to Las Vecinas or St. Peter's by the Sea Presbyterian Church.