|
|
Melinda Kilborn Pollowitz, 75, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Melinda was born in Petoskey, MI to the late Glenn and Jeanne Kilborn. She was a published author and had a beautiful gift for writing stories. She is preceded in death by her husband, Morton Pollowitz; and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her family, Greg Pollowitz (Karen Riley), Rebecca Broughton (William), Randye Satin, Scott Pollowitz, Ashley Pollowitz, Francesca Broughton, Maggie Marshall, Jared Shulman, Barbara Daily, and Terri Kilborn.
The family chose to honor Melinda's wishes to be cremated and there will be a private burial at a later date at Resthaven Cemetery. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Al-Anon Family Groups at alanon.org or the at alz.org. Online condolences may be shared at: www.Ratterman.com.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Dec. 12, 2019