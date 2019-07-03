|
|
Michael (Mike) Ryan
1973 – 2019
Many people walk in and out of your life, but only children leave footprints in your heart.
It is with great sadness that his loving family announces the passing of Michael Ryan. Mike was born in Palos Verdes Estates and attended local schools: Lunada Bay, Malaga Cove, PV High and Marymount College. He married and moved to Titusville, Florida but never lost his deep love for California, its beaches and many friends living here. He is survived by his wife, Tabatha, and sons, Eric and Isaac, as well as his mother, Sharon Ryan, and sister, Jennifer Ryan Marshall. He is also survived by the Dennis Ryan family of Nashville, Tennessee, and many uncles, aunts and cousins in California and Michigan. He will be cherished forever in loving memory by all who knew him.
Friends of both Mike and the Ryan family are invited to a Celebration of Life to honor Mike at a reception on Saturday, July 13th, at 2571 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates from 1-4PM. The reception will be preceded by a paddle-out at noon at R.A.T. Beach organized by Christian Weiss at [email protected].
Per his family's wishes, in lieu of flowers and to benefit his widow and children, please consider
sending gifts or remembrances to gofundme.com
Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on July 3, 2019