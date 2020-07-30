Peter J. LaBarbera, born August 5, 1946, in Chicago, IL, passed away at his home on July 19, 2020.

Peter served his country with the Navy in the Vietnam War as a pilot / structural mechanic. After proudly fulfilling his service obligation and being honorably discharged, Peter established his career as a successful entrepreneur as CEO of DV Industries, Inc. and President of Triumph Processing, Inc. in Lynwood, CA.

During this time, Peter raised a loving family in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, where he was much more than just a businessman. In addition to sharing 46 years of marriage and memories with his wife, Peter actively participated in his daughter's music and dance activities and his sons' sports leagues as a coach, mentor, and number one fan. To say Peter was a widely known, beloved, and respected figure in the community would be an understatement. He befriended everyone he came in contact with and left an impression that will live well beyond his passing. In the years after his retirement and leading up to his recent passing, Peter found joy in being a proud grandfather, a loving husband, and a selfless father, brother, and uncle.

The three most important things to Peter were God, family, and friends, and a core tenant of Peter's life was always to help those in need. Part of his legacy will be his generous monetary and time donations to organizations such as St. John Fisher Church, St. Jude's Hospital, The Salvation Army, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Smile Train Foundation.

Peter, son of the late Vincent N. LaBarbera and Frances J. LaBarbera, is survived by his wife, Christine LaBarbera, his children, Nicole DeMartini, Vinny LaBarbera, and Dominic LaBarbera, his grandchildren, Gianna DeMartini, Jase DeMartini, Ella DeMartini, and Braden LaBarbera, and his siblings, Revelle LaBarbera and Carl LaBarbera.

A celebration of Peter's life will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, August 5, at Green Hills Mortuary in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Due to current restrictions, the service will be limited to only those formally invited by the family. The service will be available online, via live stream, for those that cannot make it in person.



