Rita Barnett, age 93, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2021.

She was born in New York City, NY, on July 27, 1927. Her father was a Coronel in the army so that her childhood was spent moving from state to state, including Texas and Hawaii. When her family moved to California and settled in Culver City, she attended UCLA and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts. While in college, she met who would become her husband of 66 years, Joe Barnett. They had two children, Nancy and Tom, and moved to Palos Verdes Estates in 1958, having lived there ever since. While raising her two children, she delved into the world of oil painting and displaying her works of art in the Palos Verdes Library Gallery.

As her children got older, she went back to school to study for her

certification as an A.S.I.D. Interior Designer. Thus began her prolific

career as a well-known and extremely talented residential interior designer. She was a master colorist and spacial designer who impacted many people's lives with the beauty she created in their homes. She brought both beauty and joy into many people's lives through her artistic talent as well as her playfulness and insistence on always looking beautiful in her love for nice clothes, impeccable make up, and her love of jewelry and all things colorful and sparkling.

She is survived by her son, Tom Barnett, and her daughter, Nancy

Barnett, both who live in Palos Verdes Estates. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Melissa Iszler, and Tyler Barnett, and her great granddaughter, Harper Iszler. You were the best wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother ever, and we will miss you!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store